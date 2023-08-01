Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 161 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.55. 23,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

