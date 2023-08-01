Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 147 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 255,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

