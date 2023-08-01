Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:PSA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.05 and its 200 day moving average is $293.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
