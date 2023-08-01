Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.63. 64,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

