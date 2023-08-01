Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. 718,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

