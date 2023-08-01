Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,853. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Parsons has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.