Patron Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

