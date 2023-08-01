Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Cut by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

