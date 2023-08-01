Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 56,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 445,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $8,713,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,949,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,535,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

