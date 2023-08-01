Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,866. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

