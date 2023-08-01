Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 566,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,235. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

