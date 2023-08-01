Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 444,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

