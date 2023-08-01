Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 1,379,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,562. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

