PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.0 %
PED stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
