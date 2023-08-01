Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

