Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.44. 117,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

