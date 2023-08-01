Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGFree Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.44. 117,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.