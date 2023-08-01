PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

