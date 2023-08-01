Permian Resources (PR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Permian Resources to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, analysts expect Permian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,894. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.49. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 58.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,962,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 1,838,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.