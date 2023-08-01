Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.5 %

PRGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 250,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 36.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 318,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 45.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 139.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.