PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PG&E by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711,730. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

