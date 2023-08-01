Philcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $171,219.73 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $171,219.73 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

