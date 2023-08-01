Philip E. Donaldson Sells 675 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.97. 174,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,964. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,746,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

