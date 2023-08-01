Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

PECO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 724,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

