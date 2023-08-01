PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

