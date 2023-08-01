PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PML traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 49,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

