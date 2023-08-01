Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 46,609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,564,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

