Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

