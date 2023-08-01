Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.64 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $13.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,648. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

