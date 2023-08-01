Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,922 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.