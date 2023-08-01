Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,337 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 541,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 233,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

MS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. 4,335,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

