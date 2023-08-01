Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 266,720 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $16,664,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $4,666,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MANU traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.75. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

