Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 494 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

NYSE UPS traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.