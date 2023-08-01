Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,824 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Cognex worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cognex by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

