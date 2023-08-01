Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.29% of Hexcel worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.49. 423,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

