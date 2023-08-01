Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.70 and a 200-day moving average of $390.90. The stock has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.