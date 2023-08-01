Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. 80,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,939. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

