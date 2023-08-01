Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.59. The stock had a trading volume of 743,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,795. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

