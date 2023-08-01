Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. 3,388,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

