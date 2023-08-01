Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

