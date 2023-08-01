Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 748,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.