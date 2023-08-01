Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $611,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.39. 62,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $262.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.