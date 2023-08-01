Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.62. The company had a trading volume of 932,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,045. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.