Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 603 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 802,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,132. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.