Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 28,298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,333,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,731,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

