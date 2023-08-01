Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. 230,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

