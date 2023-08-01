Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

