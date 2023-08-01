Piper Sandler Boosts ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $23.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 302,723 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 174,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

