Piper Sandler Boosts Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Price Target to $47.00

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Orange County Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 6,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insider Transactions at Orange County Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $46,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $341,250.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $505,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.