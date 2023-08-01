Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.05. 39,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

