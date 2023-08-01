Piper Sandler Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 3,045,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,035. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in NOV by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NOV by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

